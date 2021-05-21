Insider Selling: ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) CEO Sells 16,700 Shares of Stock

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $930,357.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,314,373.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jaume Pons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $962,421.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $1,143,783.00.

NASDAQ:ALXO traded up $1.35 on Thursday, hitting $56.89. 169,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,023. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.22 and a 200-day moving average of $72.75. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $117.45.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,256,000. Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,860,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 278.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,628,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,690,000 after buying an additional 1,198,397 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after buying an additional 14,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.67.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

