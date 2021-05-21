Insider Selling: Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) CEO Sells 16,466 Shares of Stock

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) CEO Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $221,467.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Chen Schor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 20th, Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $197,756.66.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $214,716.64.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $252,588.44.

NASDAQ ACET traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $14.46. 138,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,230. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.75. The firm has a market cap of $460.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.43. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.34). On average, analysts expect that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACET. Zacks Investment Research raised Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Adicet Bio during the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 928,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 9,288 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Adicet Bio by 3,698.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 46.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

