Insider Buying: Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Major Shareholder Purchases $8,499,997.00 in Stock

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) major shareholder Llp Abingworth bought 772,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $8,499,997.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:VERA opened at $19.36 on Friday. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $26.97.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.