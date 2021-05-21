Insider Buying: Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Insider Acquires £139.02 in Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) insider Neill Abrams bought 7 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,986 ($25.95) per share, for a total transaction of £139.02 ($181.63).

Neill Abrams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, Neill Abrams bought 8 shares of Ocado Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,114 ($27.62) per share, for a total transaction of £169.12 ($220.96).

Shares of LON OCDO opened at GBX 1,981.50 ($25.89) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,088.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,289.65. The company has a market cap of £14.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.49. Ocado Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,861.50 ($24.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OCDO. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,460 ($45.21) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,572.50 ($33.61).

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

