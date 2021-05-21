Insider Buying: MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Director Purchases 212 Shares of Stock

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Director Louise K. Goeser acquired 212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.04 per share, with a total value of $12,304.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,881.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.86. The stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.12. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.09 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 418.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MSM shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. William Blair upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

