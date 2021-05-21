Insider Buying: BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Director Clare Hart purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.83 per share, for a total transaction of $128,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,931.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ BTRS traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $12.90. 408,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,897. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.64. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $19.76.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BTRS shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BTRS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTRS. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,451,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at about $486,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

