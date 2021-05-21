Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN) Position Increased by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the 3rd quarter valued at about $821,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 22,649 shares during the period.

Shares of PJUN opened at $30.78 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a 12 month low of $26.77 and a 12 month high of $30.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.28.

