Inland Homes (LON:INL) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $59.76

Inland Homes plc (LON:INL) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 59.76 ($0.78) and traded as high as GBX 62 ($0.81). Inland Homes shares last traded at GBX 62 ($0.81), with a volume of 327,406 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.27, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of £141.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 59.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 58.92.

About Inland Homes (LON:INL)

Inland Homes plc operates as a real estate development company in the United Kingdom. It develops brownfield projects. The company is also involved in the provision of finance; construction of domestic buildings; and letting or operating of real estate properties. It holds a land portfolio of 11,045 plots, as well as 1,302 partnership homes and 415 private homes under construction.

