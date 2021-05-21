Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.62 billion-$1.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.54 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on INGR. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE:INGR traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.03. 297,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.81. Ingredion has a 1 year low of $68.71 and a 1 year high of $98.05.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingredion will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 1,501 shares of company stock valued at $140,339 in the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

