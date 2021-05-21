Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) PT Raised to $59.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IR. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $48.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.46 and a beta of 1.53. Ingersoll Rand has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.44.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,292,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,102,000 after buying an additional 6,872,342 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at $147,637,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth $102,772,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,133,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,187,613,000 after buying an additional 1,796,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,898,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,507,000 after buying an additional 1,403,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

