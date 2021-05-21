Indexed Finance (NDX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $80,093.00

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. One Indexed Finance coin can now be purchased for $4.22 or 0.00010377 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Indexed Finance has a market cap of $3.61 million and approximately $80,093.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 36.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00068281 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.84 or 0.00417831 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.17 or 0.00211986 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004079 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $404.85 or 0.00996012 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00029876 BTC.

Indexed Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

