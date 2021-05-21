Incent Hits One Day Trading Volume of $368,590.00 (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. Incent has a total market cap of $2.86 million and $368,590.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Incent has traded down 34.2% against the US dollar. One Incent coin can now be bought for about $0.0621 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00064049 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.87 or 0.00390371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.83 or 0.00201543 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004125 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $349.76 or 0.00929663 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00030146 BTC.

Incent’s launch date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,354 coins. The official website for Incent is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

