Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.54

Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.54 and traded as high as C$5.08. Imperial Metals shares last traded at C$5.00, with a volume of 49,041 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$642.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -500.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Imperial Metals (TSE:III) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$36.92 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Imperial Metals Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Mount Polley copper-gold mine covering an area of 23,369 hectares consisting of seven mining leases and 50 mineral claims; the Huckleberry copper mines covering an area of 23,241 hectares consisting of two mining leases and 44 mineral claims.

