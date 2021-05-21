ImmunoCellular Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Trading 6.6% Higher

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC)’s stock price traded up 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. 9,397 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 19,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average of $0.50.

About ImmunoCellular Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUC)

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its products include ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy for the treatment of diagnosed glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targets tumor associated antigens on ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoCellular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.