ImageCash 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $497.00 (IMGC)

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded up 114.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One ImageCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0222 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ImageCash has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar. ImageCash has a market cap of $116,600.29 and $497.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00063552 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.48 or 0.00381736 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.57 or 0.00198494 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004135 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.86 or 0.00860330 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ImageCash Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,371,056 coins and its circulating supply is 5,252,056 coins. ImageCash’s official website is imgcash.imagehosty.com . ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here

