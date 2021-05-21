Illuvium (ILV) Price Down 29.9% This Week

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. In the last week, Illuvium has traded 29.9% lower against the dollar. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $38.13 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Illuvium coin can now be bought for approximately $58.47 or 0.00158302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00063051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.65 or 0.00380794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.13 or 0.00197977 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004170 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.40 or 0.00851179 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 652,152 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

