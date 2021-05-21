iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAY) was downgraded by HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
ILIAY stock opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. iliad has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.83.
iliad Company Profile
