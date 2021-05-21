II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “II-VI Incorporated designs, manufactures and markets optical and opto-electronic components, devices and materials for infrared, near-infrared, visible light, x-ray and gamma ray instrumentation. The Company’s infrared optics business manufactures optical and opto-electronic components sold under the II-VI brand name and used primarily in CO2 lasers. The Company’s near-infrared optics business manufactures near-infrared & visible light products for industrial, scientific, military & medical instruments and laser gain materials and products for solid-state YAG and YLF lasers at the Company’s VLOC subsidiary. The Company’s military infrared optics business manufactures infrared products for military applications under the Exotic Electro-Optics brand name. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IIVI. TheStreet raised shares of II-VI from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of II-VI in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of II-VI from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of II-VI from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of II-VI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. II-VI presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.79.

Shares of NASDAQ IIVI opened at $65.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.98. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -598.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. II-VI has a 12-month low of $36.04 and a 12-month high of $100.44.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. II-VI had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $783.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that II-VI will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $536,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 378,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,890,732.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,840,590 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of II-VI in the first quarter worth $34,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of II-VI in the first quarter worth $174,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of II-VI in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of II-VI in the first quarter worth $289,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

