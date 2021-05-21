IFP Advisors Inc Purchases Shares of 1,760 Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)

IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp IV by 207.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 156,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 105,640 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Twin Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Capital Corp IV alerts:

CCIV stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.02. Churchill Capital Corp IV has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $64.86.

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.