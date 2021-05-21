IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 46.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 429 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 476.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In related news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $122,762.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 3,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $394,868.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,996.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,600,588 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BBY. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.05.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $114.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.93. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $75.23 and a one year high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 46.13%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.