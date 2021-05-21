IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) by 85.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,465 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth about $1,575,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth about $1,439,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth about $1,365,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 47,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 13,677 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - August alerts:

NYSEARCA:PAUG opened at $29.17 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August has a one year low of $24.97 and a one year high of $29.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.