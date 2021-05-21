IFP Advisors Inc Has $58,000 Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 122,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,986,000 after buying an additional 20,805 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $237.00 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $116.42 and a 1-year high of $257.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.16 and its 200-day moving average is $205.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. Whirlpool’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,630,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 45,793 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total value of $11,602,114.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,441 shares of company stock valued at $53,361,469 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.14.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

