IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 61.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,019 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Gogo were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Gogo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 188,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Gogo by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gogo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 220,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Gogo by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Gogo by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

GOGO opened at $12.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.02. Gogo Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $17.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.48.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.04) EPS. Gogo’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Crandall purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen upped their target price on Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. William Blair raised Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Gogo in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gogo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

