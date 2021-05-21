IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 32.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in FMC were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of FMC by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 626,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,010,000 after buying an additional 57,355 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of FMC by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 133,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,374,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of FMC by 92.4% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 75,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,396,000 after buying an additional 36,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FMC stock opened at $116.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $91.17 and a twelve month high of $123.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.53%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FMC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

