IFP Advisors Inc Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 328.8% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,895 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $60,330,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,011,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,960 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,836,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,747,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,388,000 after acquiring an additional 808,494 shares during the period.

BATS:INDA opened at $43.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.49. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21.

