IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 7.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total value of $1,506,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,589 shares in the company, valued at $12,815,039.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $1,801,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,150 shares of company stock worth $22,476,449. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $104.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.47 and a 1-year high of $108.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.57.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

