IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 970.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on REG shares. Compass Point raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.46.

In other news, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $465,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,584 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,208. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,471,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $62.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $33.29 and a one year high of $67.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.42, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.57.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 61.18%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

