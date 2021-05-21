IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total value of $1,416,015.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.20.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $149.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $91.51 and a 12 month high of $156.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

