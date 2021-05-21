IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 463.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Zscaler by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Zscaler by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZS. Truist Securities raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.00.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total value of $1,281,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,646 shares in the company, valued at $46,986,749.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.99, for a total transaction of $1,133,940.00. Insiders sold 78,312 shares of company stock valued at $14,302,223 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $170.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.60. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.83 and a 52 week high of $230.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $157.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. Analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

