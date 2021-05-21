IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,222,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,327,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,940 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,819,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,030,454,000 after purchasing an additional 230,042 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,960,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,109,000 after purchasing an additional 69,731 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth $118,101,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,155,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,724,000 after purchasing an additional 15,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:BAH opened at $82.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.89. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $70.11 and a 52-week high of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.
About Booz Allen Hamilton
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.
