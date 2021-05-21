IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,350 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,872 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,185 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 344 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 596 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Argus upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.19.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $126.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 2.32. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $67.54 and a 52 week high of $143.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.29 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The company’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.54) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $384,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,940,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

