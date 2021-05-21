IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 82.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $98,737.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ALV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

NYSE:ALV opened at $101.75 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.60 and a 12 month high of $107.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.81 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.94 and its 200-day moving average is $93.01.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

