IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.15 Million Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DaVita by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in DaVita by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 498,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,547,000 after acquiring an additional 219,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVA opened at $123.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.30 and a fifty-two week high of $129.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $47,746.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,862.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Berg sold 1,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.52, for a total transaction of $229,357.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,566.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,571 shares of company stock worth $4,451,585. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

