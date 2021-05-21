iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Trading 3.7% Higher

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) shares rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.47 and last traded at $11.47. Approximately 10 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,437,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ICLK shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.67 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.44.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $78.69 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 680.6% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK)

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

