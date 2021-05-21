ichi.farm (ICHI) Price Hits $3.92 on Major Exchanges

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. ichi.farm has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ichi.farm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00063740 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.49 or 0.00373157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.40 or 0.00200664 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004069 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.93 or 0.00877393 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ichi.farm

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ichi.farm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ichi.farm using one of the exchanges listed above.

