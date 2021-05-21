IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at TD Securities

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IBG. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Pi Financial raised their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$9.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.86.

Shares of IBG stock opened at C$10.21 on Monday. IBI Group has a 12-month low of C$4.05 and a 12-month high of C$10.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$319.22 million and a P/E ratio of 23.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.56.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$98.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$95.16 million. As a group, research analysts expect that IBI Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

IBI Group Company Profile

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

