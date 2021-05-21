IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IBEX updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of IBEX opened at $21.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $403.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14. IBEX has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.57.

Get IBEX alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of IBEX in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IBEX stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) by 288.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,430 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of IBEX worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.