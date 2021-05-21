IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IBEX updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.
Shares of IBEX opened at $21.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $403.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14. IBEX has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.57.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of IBEX in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.
About IBEX
IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.
