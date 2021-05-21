IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IBEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.63.

Get IBEX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IBEX traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.96. 33,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,440. The stock has a market cap of $403.80 million and a P/E ratio of 26.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.57. IBEX has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IBEX will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of IBEX by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.