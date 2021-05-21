IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of IBEX in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for IBEX’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of IBEX in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. IBEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

IBEX opened at $21.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.80 million and a PE ratio of 26.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.57. IBEX has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of IBEX by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 248,993 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IBEX by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 49,585 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IBEX by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 782,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,218,000 after acquiring an additional 29,729 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IBEX in the 4th quarter worth about $501,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of IBEX by 288.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 21,430 shares during the period. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

