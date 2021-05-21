IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) PT Raised to C$6.25

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IMG. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD to C$5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$6.86.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Shares of TSE IMG opened at C$4.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of C$3.61 and a 12 month high of C$7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 18.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.28.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$452.93 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IAMGOLD news, Senior Officer Benjamin Richard Little sold 16,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.21, for a total transaction of C$69,726.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$162,577.57.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.