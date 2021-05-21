Hyve Group (OTCMKTS:ITEPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Hyve Group (OTCMKTS:ITEPF) to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital upgraded Hyve Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITEPF opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. Hyve Group has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $2.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.52.

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

