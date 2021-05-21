Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) Raised to Add at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) to an add rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HYVE. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Hyve Group in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital raised shares of Hyve Group to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hyve Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 145 ($1.89).

Shares of LON HYVE opened at GBX 113.67 ($1.49) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 121.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 114.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.82, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of £301.37 million and a PE ratio of -0.66. Hyve Group has a 1 year low of GBX 47.45 ($0.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 203.77 ($2.66).

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

