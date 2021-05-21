HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CFO Kathryn Bueker Sells 600 Shares

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.75, for a total transaction of $295,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,479 shares in the company, valued at $19,905,548.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kathryn Bueker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 6th, Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $292,716.00.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $502.58 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.74 and a 52-week high of $574.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $511.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $439.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.67 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HUBS shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $565.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $435.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $525.92.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

