HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CEO Sells $4,118,760.00 in Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.56, for a total transaction of $4,118,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,075,495.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Brian Halligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 20th, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.20, for a total transaction of $4,268,700.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.63, for a total transaction of $4,025,855.00.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $502.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $511.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $439.15. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.74 and a twelve month high of $574.83. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.67 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $567.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $525.92.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,587,418,000 after purchasing an additional 478,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,034,349,000 after acquiring an additional 434,219 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,782,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 24.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,348,000 after acquiring an additional 308,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 380.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 334,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,082,000 after acquiring an additional 265,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

