Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Bought by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth $690,000. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 40,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,318,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.75.

Hubbell stock opened at $188.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.33 and its 200-day moving average is $172.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $115.92 and a fifty-two week high of $201.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

In other news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $614,275.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,860.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.