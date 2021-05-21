HSBC Trims New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Target Price to $18.10

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) had its target price lowered by HSBC from $18.70 to $18.10 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CLSA started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.70 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.60 to $20.10 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.99.

Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.06. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,377.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

