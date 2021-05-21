HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,390 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 14,850 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at $413,229,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of HP by 2.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,634,820 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $496,405,000 after buying an additional 353,820 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,378,541 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $206,028,000 after buying an additional 448,274 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of HP by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,208,940 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $152,677,000 after buying an additional 1,311,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 192.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,957,188 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $146,488,000 after buying an additional 3,921,978 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP stock opened at $32.04 on Friday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.31.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HPQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.37.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

