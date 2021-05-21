Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.46% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Howmet Aerospace Inc. is a provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company’s primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems and titanium structural parts for aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation. Howmet Aerospace Inc., formerly known as Arconic Inc, is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HWM. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.18.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $33.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $34.19. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.35 and its 200 day moving average is $28.36.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.3% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 116,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 0.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 185,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

