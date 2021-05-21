Hourglass Capital LLC Takes $917,000 Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $410,316.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $135,196.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,155,815 over the last quarter.

TNL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

TNL stock opened at $64.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.99. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $25.78 and a one year high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.13 million. Travel + Leisure’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.