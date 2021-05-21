Hourglass Capital LLC Sells 1,950 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hourglass Capital LLC cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 1.9% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its holdings in AT&T by 173.0% in the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 51,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 32,894 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth $457,000. BT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth $931,000. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $269,000. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T opened at $29.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

